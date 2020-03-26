Ford Plans to Resume Output at Several North American Plants - UAW Expresses Concern

Ford says it will resume producing vehicles at several North American plants while implementing safety measures for its workers. The United Auto Workers union expressed concern.

Ford Motor (F) - Get Report shares rose after the country’s No. 2 automaker said it planned to resume production at several North American plants beginning the week after next.

“Ford is aiming to restart production at select plants in North America as early as April 6, bringing key plants back online while the company introduces additional safety measures to protect returning workers,” Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president for North America, said in a statement.

Last week the Big Three automakers said they were suspending manufacturing in all their North American plants until March 30 due to the coronavirus. The decision came amid pressure for action from the United Auto Workers union.

The Dearborn, Mich., company's itinerary includes reopening the Hermosillo plant in Mexico that produces the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans on April 6.

That would be followed by four truck, SUV and van plants on April 14 in Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio.

The UAW is wary. “We are reviewing with great concern and caution today’s announcement. Our priority is the health and safety of our members, their families and the American public,” the union said in a statement.

As for Ford’s competitors, a General Motors (GM) - Get Report spokesman told CNBC that the Detroit company does not ”have firm return-to-work dates at this time.” He said the situation is “fluid and can change week to week.”

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) - Get Report wasn’t immediately available for comment.

At last check, Ford shares traded at $5.42, up 0.5%. The stock had dropped 25% in the month through Wednesday.