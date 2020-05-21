Trump to Visit Ford Plant Making Ventilators Thursday

President Trump hasn't said whether he will wear a mask when he visits a Ford plant Thursday.

President Donald Trump will visit a Ford (F) - Get Report plant near Detroit Thursday but it's not clear whether he will wear a mask as required of everyone in the automaker's factories.

Ford said it has shared with the White House it's policy that everyone in its factories wear personal protective equipment, including masks.

When asked if the company would require Trump to wear the equipment, spokeswoman Rachel McCleery told the Associated Press, “The White House has its own safety and testing policies in place and will make its own determination.”

Earlier this week, Trump didn’t say whether he would wear a mask, adding it would depend on how close he gets to others at the factory.

“In certain areas, I would. In certain areas, I don’t. But I will certainly look at it. It depends on what situation. Am I standing right next to everybody or am I spread out?” he said. “Where it’s appropriate, I would do it certainly.”

Trump will visit a Ford plant that has been converted to making ventilators.

Trump's visit comes just as Ford temporarily halted production both Tuesday and Wednesday at two assembly plants after three workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Ford worker at a pickup truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, tested positive for covid-19, Ford confirmed Wednesday, and assembly lines that make the popular Ford F-150 pickup truck were shut down for sanitization. Production was to resume Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, the automaker temporarily closed an SUV factory in Chicago twice after two workers tested positive.

Ford shares were down 0.55% to $5.46 in premarket trading Thursday. The stock rose 3.58% on Wednesday.