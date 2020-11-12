TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ford Unveils an Electric Cargo Van at $45,000

Ford on Thursday unveils its first all-electric transit van as the automaker gears up to be carbon-emissions-free by 2050.
Author:
Publish date:

Ford on Thursday unveiled its first all-electric transit van as the automaker gears up to be carbon-emissions-free by 2050.

"The transition of fleet vehicles to zero emissions, especially for the fast-growing last-mile delivery segment, is critical to achieve our carbon-neutrality goal by 2050,” President and Chief Executive Jim Farley said in a statement.

The Ford E-Transit delivers an estimated driving range of 126 miles. 

Its part of the Dearborn, Mich., company's investment of more than $11.5 billion toward electrification through 2022.

Ford said it was betting on connected electric commercial vehicles to generate profit despite competition in the sector.

"Ford is ready to lead the charge, starting with the all-electric Transit and all-electric F-150 on the way," Farley said. 

"This is good for the planet and a huge advantage for customers to help lower their operating costs and provide connected fleet management technologies that will help their businesses.”

The company will assemble its electric transit commercial vehicles for North American customers at its Kansas City assembly plant in Claycomo, Mo.

The E-Transit, priced at $45,000, is expected to arrive late next year, the company said.

The electric cargo van will come in eight configurations, including three roof heights and three lengths, plus chassis cab and cutaway models.

Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E will launch later this year, while its all-electric F-150 starts hitting dealers in mid-2022. 

Ford dominates the U.S. and European markets for gasoline-powered commercial vehicles with shares of 40% and almost 15%, respectively, Reuters reports.

The company reported third-quarter revenue rose 11% to $37.5 billion, driven by domestic demand for its wider-margin pickups and SUVs.

Shares of the carmaker at last check were down 1.3% to $8.23.

Tags
terms:
Automotive
Federal Probe of Fox News Reportedly Widens to Include Postal Service
INVESTING

Trump Blasts Fox News for Inadequate Loyalty to Him; Shares Fall

Wall Street Coronavirus Lead
MARKETS

Dow's Slide Accelerates as Virus Surge Worries Wall Street

Advances For Applied Materials: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Can Applied Materials Maintain Its Breakout After Earnings?

cramer-today-thumb
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on Washington 'Chaos,' What It Means for Covid Vaccines, Markets

servicenow-cramers-top-takeaways (1)
INVESTING

ServiceNow Rises on Upgrade to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson, 'Wolf of Wall Street' and Shark Tank; Video Highlights
INVESTING

Harley-Davidson Plans to Leave India Because of Poor Sales

Pinduoduo Doubles Down On Rural China, With Five-year, US$7.1 Billion E-commerce Campaign
INVESTING

China E-Commerce Firm Pinduoduo Jumps on Surprise Profit

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Cano Health to Go Public Via SPAC in $4.4 Billion Deal