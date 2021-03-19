Ford Jumps on Barclays Upgrade; Will Idle 2 Plants Amid Chip Shortage

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson lifts his price target on Ford to $16 per share, the highest on Wall Street, as teh carmaker ramps-up its electric vehicle plans.

Ford (F) - Get Report shares jumped higher Friday after analysts at Barclays boosted their price target on the carmaker to the highest on Wall Street, linked in part to its improving outlook for electric vehicle production.

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson lifted his rating on Ford to 'overweight' from 'equalweight' in an update published Friday, while raising his price target by $3 to $16 per share, a Wall Street-high that implies a near-term gain of around 28% for the Detroit-based automaker.

Johnson cites Ford's newly-minted electric vehicle partnership with Germany's Volkswagen (VWAGY) as a key driver of the upgrade, as well as the American group's improved margin outlook. Earlier this week, Volkswagen forecast e-vehicle deliveries of around 450,000 this year -- just shy of Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report 495,000 total over the whole of 2020 -- and is targeting a return on sales of between 3% and 4%.

Ford shares were marked 3% higher in pre-market trading Friday to indicate an opening bell price of $12.86 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 87%.

The Barclays upgrade looks to soften the market impact of Ford's decision to idle two plants in Louisville, Kentucky as it weathers a global semiconductor shortage that looks to slow the production of electric vehicles around the world and put a dent into the earnings of its and its main U.S. rival, General Motors (GM) - Get Report.

Ford's February car sales fell 14.1% from the same period last year, but its overall electrified vehicle sales surged 56.1% to just of 9,200 units, the largest tally on record. That helped boost its share of the overall EV market to around 12%, Ford said, thanks in part to new product offerings of Bronco Sport and the fully electric Mustang Mach-E.

Ford noted yesterday, however, that if the global shortage in semiconductors extends through the first half of the year, it could take a hit of between $1 billion to $2.5 billion to its adjusted bottom line, GM issued a similar caution earlier this month.

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells F? Learn more now.