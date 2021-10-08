October 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Meet Instagram's Richest Dogs and Cats
Meet Instagram's Richest Dogs and Cats
Publish date:

Ford is Charging Ahead

Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle is in Ford for a long ride.
Author:

Automaker Ford  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report is focusing its future on manufacturing electric vehicles and plans to invest billions of dollars and have three new plants running by 2026.

The stock will definitely be a part of Real Money’s Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle’s future. The company’s shares have performed well under the leadership of CEO Jim Farley, who came on board in October 2020. Farley is a veteran car executive who cut his teeth at the Lexus division of Toyota Motor  (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR Report previously and also serves on the board of Harley-Davidson  (HOG) - Get Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Report (.) - Get Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Report

Since Farley took the helm, the stock has seen “measured gains followed by basing periods of consolidation,” Guilfoyle wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column. “It's almost as methodical as a step ladder,” he wrote. “Any more of this and Farley may be added to Sarge's Mount Rushmore of CEOs.”

The stock is “just getting started” based on technical indicators such as the FSO (Full Stochastics Oscillator) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) that are “coming in a bit hot, but the daily moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is nowhere near ready to rest,” Guilfoyle wrote.

TheStreet Recommends

He is long on Ford and the stock is currently his sixth-largest allocation and 11th-best performer.

“I expect to be in the name for the foreseeable future,” he wrote.

Ford, the Detroit-based manufacturer, plans to spend billions of dollars to build new plants and plans to finance them all from profits. The company announced a partnership with South Korea's SK Innovation to invest a combined $11.4 billion (Ford's commitment adds up to $7 billion) to build two massive plants in Stanton, Tennessee, and one in Glendale, Kentucky, along with a third smaller site in Kentucky to construct electric trucks and batteries.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Designer Brands DSW Lead
INVESTING

Insider Buying at Two Retailers Signals Opportunity

Caterpillar, Amgen, Biogen Idec: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
INVESTING

JPMorgan Bullish on Caterpillar, Calls It Top-Pick Into 2022

ChemoCentryx Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: ChemoCentryx, Plug Power, Quidel

Nerdwallet Gas Discounts
INVESTING

Personal Finance Website NerdWallet Files for IPO

Charter Communications Shares Rise on KeyBanc Upgrade
INVESTING

Charter Downgraded to Underweight by Wells Fargo

Down Goes Conagra Stock, Here's My Trade Idea
INVESTING

J.P. Morgan Downgrades Conagra, Upgrades Hormel to Neutral

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
INVESTING

Stocks End Lower Amid Jobs-Report Shock, Debt-Ceiling Plan

P

What Is a P/E Ratio? Definition, Examples, and FAQ