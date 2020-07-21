Ford Unveils 1,400-Horsepower Electric Version of Mustang

Ford unveiled an electric Mustang. The prototype targets 1,400 horsepower and will debut at Nascar. A street version is planned by year-end.

Ford Motor (F) - Get Report Tuesday introduced the Mustang Mach-E 1400, an all-electric version of the iconic muscle car.

The car has seven electric motors and is “ready for the track, drag strip or gymkhana course,” the Dearborn, Mich., company said in a statement.

A tamer version is coming as well. “The all-electric Mustang Mach-E starts hitting the streets in the U.S. at the end of this year,” Ford said.

It developed the car with auto company RTR. The prototype targets 1,400 peak horsepower.

“Now is the perfect time to leverage electric technology, learn from it, and apply it to our lineup,” said Ron Heiser, chief program engineer for the Mustang Mach-E, in a statement.

The Ford design team and RTR used many of the same tools Ford uses for its race cars and production programs.

Of the seven motors, three are attached to the front differential and four are attached to the rear in pancake style, with a single driveshaft connecting them to the differentials.

“The chassis and powertrain are set up to allow the team to investigate different layouts and their effects on energy consumption and performance, including rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive,” Ford said.

The car’s 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery consists of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells.

Mustang Mach-E 1400 is set to debut at a Nascar race soon, Ford said.

On Monday, Ford and chip giant Intel’s INTC Mobileye unveiled a collaboration on driver-assistance systems for Ford vehicles. They will get Mobileye’s EyeQ computer chips and software.

Ford shares at last check traded at $6.71, up 0.8%. They have dropped 28% year to date.