Ford Unveils Traditional and Hybrid Versions of 2021 F-150

The 2021 F-150 pickup offers such new features as a segment-first hands-free highway driving system, 12-inch screens and over-the-air updates.

Ford (F) - Get Report unveiled traditional and hybrid versions of its 2021 F-150 pickup trucks, which are slated to begin arriving in dealerships this fall.

Shares of the Dearborn, Mich. automaker were up nearly 1% Friday to $6.10.

The hybrid version pairs a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with electric motors and can get an estimated 700 miles from a tank of gas.

Full-size pickups accounted for 37% of the company's 2.4 million vehicles sold last year in the U.S.

There is a 12-inch infotainment screen in the center of the instrument panel and a 12-inch, all-digital driver information cluster behind the steering wheel.

The larger screen behind the steering wheel will assist in communicating with an optional hands-free driver-assist system. Option front seats can fold flat to nearly 180 degrees while the head and shoulder area can tilt up slightly to act as pillows.

There is also a lockable storage bin that runs the full width of the truck underneath the back seats.

Hybrid models have a new integrated power generator with 2.4 kilowatts of output or an optional 7.2 kW of output. The generators are available in 2.4-kW and 7.2-kW versions for non-hybrid models with gas engines and they take energy from an onboard lithium-ion battery.

The company didn't disclose pricing and performance specifications for the pickup. Prices for the current generation of F-150 start at under $30,000 for the most basic model, and nearly $70,000 base price for the Limited model.

The trucks will be available with Ford's Co-Pilot360, its hands-free driving system which the company recently introduced. The systems employs sensors and hardware for such actions as automatic lane keeping assistance and emergency braking.

Ford plans to introduce all-electric versions of the Ford F-150 pickup and Ford Transit van by mid-2022.