Ford F-150 Truck Production Hit Again By Chip Shortages

Ford temporarily halting F-150 truck production at two plants as chip shortages continue to bite.

Ford Motor Co. (F) - Get Report is temporarily halting production of its highly profitable F-150 pickup truck at two locations because of ongoing computer chip shortages and plans to update the impact on its financial performance next month.

The company plans to halt F-150 production at its Dearborn, Mich. Plant for two weeks, starting Monday, as well as at its Kansas City plant, Bloomberg reported citing emailed comments from the company. Overtime shifts will be halted at both plants until July.

Ford previously cut back production at the plants in February.

Earlier this month, the company said persistent chip shortages could hit the company’s full year profits by up to $2.5 billion. Ford is set to provide updated financial impact numbers when it reports quarterly results next month.

Ford Motor Co. is currently expected to report net income of $656.8 million, or 14 cents a share, on sales of $36.3 billion on April 28, based on a FactSet survey of 13 analysts.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer noted last week that Ford badly needs computer chips.

The F-150 has been the best-selling truck in the U.S. for more than 40 years, and is key to the company’s shift away from car production, with the exception of its iconic Mustang brand, and towards more SUVs and electric vehicles.

Shares of Ford fell 21 cents, or 1.7%, to $12.25 in the regular session Wednesday. The stock rose 3 cents in after-hours action.

