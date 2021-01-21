Ford, Dillard's, Fastly: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Ford, Dillard's, Moderna, Fastly and Bed Bath & Beyond are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were mixed Thursday as Wall Street looked to more support for the economy and improved vaccine distribution from the Biden administration.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Thursday:

1. Ford | Percentage Increase 6%

Ford (F) - Get Report rose after Deutsche Bank added the automaker to its short-term-buy list.

Analyst Emmanuel Rosner made the move as he expects government spending on infrastructure and vehicle electrification to rise under the Biden administration.

Rosner raised his price target on the stock to $11 from $9.

Ford Surges as Jim Cramer Highlights President Biden's Electric Vehicle Push

2. Dillard's | Percentage Increase 10%

Shares of Dillard's (DDS) - Get Report rose after Deutsche Bank upgraded the apparel retailer to hold from sell.

Analyst Paul Trussell also upgraded Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report, Capri (CPRI) - Get Report, and V.F. Corp. (VFC) - Get Report.

3. Moderna | Percentage Increase 6%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report was advancing after California health officials gave the all-clear to resume administering the company's Covid-19 vaccine from a specific lot after pausing earlier this week due to possible allergic reactions.

4. Fastly | Percentage Increase 7%

Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report was climbing after an Oppenheimer analyst upgraded the cloud-service provider to outperform from perform with a $125 price target.

Analyst Timothy Horan said he has grown "incrementally positive" after channel checks suggested record traffic volumes and a positive launch of Fastly's compute@edge.

5. Bed Bath & Beyond | Percentage Increase 11%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report were rising after the home retailer said it completed the sale of its Cost Plus World Market subsidiary to Los Angeles-based Kingswood Capital Management LP.

The transaction price wasn’t disclosed.