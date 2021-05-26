TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ford Boosts EV Spending to $30 Billion, Sees 40% of Fleet Electric by 2030

Ford CEO Jim Farley called electric vehicles "the biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T."
Author:
Publish date:

Ford Motor Co. F shares bounced higher Wednesday after the carmaker dramatically increased  its clean energy vehicle investment plans by $8 billion and vowed to have 40% of fleet fully electric within the next ten years.

Ahead of investor day event in Detroit, the first under CEO Jim Farley, Ford said it will up its investment in EVs to at least $30 billion by 2025, and will create a new division called "Ford Pro" that will focus on commercial vehicles and government customers. Ford also said it would deliver an 8% adjusted profit margin -- a long held goal for the carmaker -- by 2023. 

“I’m excited about what Ford+ means for our customers, who will get new and better experiences by pairing our iconic, world-class vehicles with connected technology that constantly gets better over time,” Farely said. “We will deliver lower costs, stronger loyalty and greater returns across all our customers.

“This is our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T, and we’re grabbing it with both hands,” Farley added

Ford shares were marked 2.6% higher in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $13.15 each. 

Earlier this week, Ford unveiled a commercial version of its popular all-electric F-150 Lightning truck, the F-150 Lightning Pro, with a base price of just under $40,000, a figure that pegs it largely in-line with Tesla's TSLA planned cybertruck. 

Last week, Ford unveiled the mainstream version of its electrified F-150, the top-selling car in the United States, during a visit to a production facility in Dearbon, Michigan from President Joe Biden.

Ford cautioned last month that the ongoing shortage in global semiconductors would cost it around $2.5 billion -- more than double its previous estimate -- and likely last until at least the first half of 2022 after its smashed first quarter earnings forecasts with a bottom line of $3.3 billion, the best in a decade, on revenues of $36.2 billion.

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells F? Learn more now.

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Higher as Fed Tames Bond Markets: Ford, Exxon Mobil in Focus

grocery prices senior shopping food sh
RETIREMENT

TIPS and ETFs Can Help Protect Retirees Against Inflation

Nvidia Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Semiconductor Watchlist: Cramer is Eyeing Nvidia as it Dominates the Sector

Explore the Jungle on Royal Caribbean's Azamara Ships
INVESTING

Royal Caribbean Rises After CDC Approves U.S. 'Mock' Test Sail

Nordstrom Bulls Are in Control - Here's Where the Stock Can Go Now
INVESTING

Nordstrom Shares Tumble After Wider Quarterly Loss, Tepid Sales Outlook

AMC Entertainment Looks to Reassure Investors It Does Not Rely on Wanda
MARKETS

AMC, Nvidia, Bitcoin, Exxon Mobil - 5 Things You Must Know

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Seen Posting Sales Beat on Surging Crypto Mining Demand

exxon (1)
INVESTING

Exxon Mobil Activists Push for Climate-Focused Changes to Board, Future