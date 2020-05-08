Ford's Assembly Lines Gear Up to Roll Again

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report rolled higher Friday on news the auto manufacturer will kick off a phased restart of its production lines on May 18.

Ford's stock price rose 1.34% to $4.93 a share in premarket trading as the auto giant laid out plans for getting assembly lines idled amid the coronavirus emergency moving again.

In a first step, employees at Ford's distribution centers will return to work Monday to support the car and truck maker's network of dealers across the country.

Assembly plants will begin rolling again on May 18, with factories that had been running three shifts prior to the shutdown starting off with two shifts and those that had previously had two shifts starting with one.

While many Ford white collar employees will continue to work remotely for now, the company is also bringing back 12,000 employees with "location dependent" jobs unable to work from home, including product development, facility management and IT, the company said.

Ford joins its fellow Detroit Three automakers, General Motors (GM) - Get Report and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) - Get Report, which have also announced plans to begin restarting their assembly lines on May 18.

Ford noted it has already reopened its plants in China, has begun ramping up work again in Europe, and has been producing medical equipment at its U.S. plants for the past six weeks, learning valuable lessons on how to protect its workers from the virus.

The automakers are likely to concentrate initially at least on producing full-sized pickups and SUVs, their most profitable models, Reuters reported.