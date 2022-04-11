Skip to main content
Her Majesty’s Coin? What We Know About the U.K.’s Foray Into NFTs
Her Majesty’s Coin? What We Know About the U.K.’s Foray Into NFTs

Follow These Four Investing Rules to Profits

Paying close attention to the fundamentals can help you find stocks that are undervalued and know when they've gotten ahead of themselves, Real Money Columnist Paul Price says.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Investing is an art as much as a science.

While charts and numbers help enormously, if you could break this down entirely to a numbers game everyone would be a millionaire. (And to be fair, if you just play the numbers and sink your money into an S&P 500 index fund, you will probably do quite well over time. But that’s “retire comfortably” money, not “bored with the color of my yacht” cash.)

To help with your thinking, Real Money Columnist Paul Price recently outlined four guidelines he uses to make better investing decisions.

"I don't go by what I think the shares deserve to sell for. I don't compare the stock's valuation to other industry players," Price wrote recently on Real Money. "For me, long-term average valuations on that same stock are the best guides to what can be expected over time, due to reversion to the mean."

Price laid out his four rules of thumb this way.

1. Avoid paying more than a stock’s own average price-to-earnings

A high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio indicates that the market has a lot of confidence in this stock. As P/E goes up, it means that share prices have increased relative to the underlying company’s revenues. The problem is that, as P/E rises, it also means that the company’s stock might have become increasingly disconnected from its performance.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Ideally, you want to buy for low P/E ratios and sell when P/E gets particularly high. This is doubly true if you can buy when the stock’s price has fallen below its P/E ratio.

2. Try to buy when the stock’s current yield is higher than its own average level

Yield means the payment that individual investors receive, generally in the form of dividends. Buying in during a high-yield period will increase your gains, since you’ll make more money while you hold the stock as well as when you sell it.

3. Sell whenever the shares fetch higher than typical multiples

Multiples are a general term that means comparing different aspects of a stock’s performance. Usually, investors use “multiples” to refer to a stock’s P/E ratio. A price-to-earnings ratio measures the stock’s price as a multiple of its earnings. (Literally, a P/E ratio of “10x” means that the stock’s price is 10 times the company’s earnings per share.)

Regardless of which metrics you’re analyzing, high multiples often indicate high performance or over-performance. That’s particularly true when it comes to P/E ratios. The higher your multiples are compared with the stock’s baseline, the more likely it is that the company has become overvalued.

4. Sell when the current yield is substantially below normal

Finally, a good time to sell a stock is when you aren’t making money by holding it.

The higher a stock’s yield, the more money you’ll make by just keeping it in your portfolio. It will continue to generate dividends while it sits there. When that yield falls, then holding the stock isn’t doing anything for you. It’s time to turn that asset into capital gains by selling it.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Ukraine Russia Lead JS
INVESTING
ADBE

Ukraine Invasion by Russia Hit This Software Company Hard

By Ellen Chang
Tesla's Elon Musk.
TECHNOLOGY
TWTRTSLA

Elon Musk Wants Fewer Ads for Paying Twitter Users

By Luc Olinga
Burger King Lead
INVESTING
QSRWENMCD

Beyond Fries: 3 Unique Sides on the Burger King Menu

By Daniel Kline
Cathie Wood Lead JS
INVESTING
GOOGLZMPTON

Cathie Wood Stocks: Why Ark Believes in Biotech

By Daniel Kline
How to Report Vested Benefits on Your Income Taxes
Sponsored Story

Multiple States—Figuring What's Owed When You Live and Work in More Than One State

By TurboTax
Affordable Housing Lead JS
INVESTING

How to Buy a House During a Seller’s Market

By Daniel Kline
Warren Buffett Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
BRK.APYPLAAPL

Crypto Buzz: Biggest M&A Ever, Warren Buffett Enemy No. 1

By Luc Olinga
Warren Buffett Lead
INVESTING
BRK.B

Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett Are Not a Buy

By Eric Reed