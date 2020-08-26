Fluidigm Coronavirus Test Cleared by FDA - Shares Climb

Fluidigm received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus test.

Fluidigm (FLDM) - Get Report shares were higher Wednesday after the diagnostics and research company said it had received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus test.

Shares of the South San Francisco biotech-tools provider at last check were 38% higher at $12.12.

The company said the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect nucleic acid from the coronavirus, does not require collection through nasal swabs.

The clinical study associated with the emergency-use authorization submission demonstrated 100% agreement between the saliva results from the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay and the results from paired nasal samples tested with authorized assays.

"We are encouraged by the [emergency-use authorization] for Fluidigm's saliva-based SARS-CoV-2 test and believe it derisks the covid-19 opportunity," Piper Sandler analyst Steven Mah said in a research note to clients.

"We believe the saliva-based test provides an easier sampling alternative to nasopharyngeal swabs, as it is less invasive and does not require swabs and RNA-extraction kits, both of which have been in short supply."

Mah, who has an overweight rating on the stock with a $12 price target, said he was encouraged "by management's rapid pivot to address the covid-19 testing opportunity."

"We think covid-19 testing will remain robust for the next few years despite a vaccine," the analyst said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its coronavirus-testing guidelines to say some people without symptoms may not need to be tested, even if they've been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.

Medical experts have questioned the move, saying that testing is important, even for asymptomatic people, to keep community transmission low.