Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Returning to the Office? Lyft Joins a Growing List of Companies Raising a Yellow Flag
Returning to the Office? Lyft Joins a Growing List of Companies Raising a Yellow Flag
Publish date:

Flood Costs in Several States' Commercial Real Estate Set to Soar

Flood damage from climate change could cost the commercial real estate industry $16.9 billion a year by 2052, a report says.
Author:

Flood damage from climate change could cost the commercial real estate industry $16.9 billion a year by 2052, according to a study published by First Street Foundation.

The research group produced the report with engineering firm Arup. Both firms are based in New York.

“A total of 729,699 retail, office, and multiunit residential properties face risk of flood damage in the contiguous United States,” the study said.

“The annual costs to repair or replace damaged buildings could grow by roughly 25% from $13.5 billion in 2022 to over $16.9 billion by 2052 due to climate change.”

Florida, Pennsylvania, California, New York, Texas and Virginia will be among the worst to suffer next year, the report says. 

TheStreet Recommends

The negative impact on local economies could hit $63.1 billion in 2052, up 27% from $49.9 billion in 2022.

“Flood damage to commercial buildings could result in 3.1 million days of lost business operation in 2022 due to repairs,” the study said. That could soar 29% to 4 million days by 2051.

“Damage to commercial buildings has both revenue and downstream consequences for metropolitan areas and states,” the report noted.

In other real estate news this month, Dana Anspach, president of Sensible Money, explained on TheStreet.com how financial advisers can incorporate income-producing real estate into a financial plan.

"Many rental real estate holdings are cash-flow positive, but tax-negative or neutral, she said in an interview with TheStreet.com’s Robert Powell. "And that is not an easy thing to model using most financial planning software packages.”

Vanguard Real Estate ETF  (VNQ) - Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF Report returned 33% year to date through Friday, including dividends, compared with 27% for the S&P 500 index, according to Morningstar. 

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocksEconomyReal Estate
Bored Ape NFT Lead
LIFESTYLE

Decimal Mistake Costs Bored Ape NFT Owner $297,000

Elon Musk Starlink Lead
LIFESTYLE
TWTR

'Very Well Paid Army Of Publicists': Twitter Reacts To Elon Musk Being Named Person of the Year

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Is About 90% Mined Out

Invest Lead
Sponsored Story

Great Investments for Boosting Your Refund

Tesla Founder Elon Musk Posts Ancient Chinese Poem, With Twitter Users Guessing At Meanings From Crypto To The UN
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Time Names Elon Musk Person Of The Year

Stock Market Lead
INVESTING
ARNAHOGBMY

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday as Indexes Post Losses

Apple $3Trillion Lead
INVESTING
AAPL

How to Trade Apple as It Approaches a $3 Trillion Valuation

West Side Story Film Lead
INVESTING
CNKAMCDIS

Another Box Office Dud Spells Bad News for AMC, Cinemark