Lucid Debut, Bitcoin, Philip Morris Butt-Out - On TheStreet Monday
Five Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Riot Blockchain, Hasbro, Aon

Hasbro, Aon, Riot Blockchain, SPX Flow and RBC Bearings are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Stocks were mostly lower Monday as Wall Street readied for a big week of earnings from several major companies and a policy update from the Federal Reserve.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Hasbro | Increase 11.5%

Hasbro  (HAS) - Get Report surged after the toymaker posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings as its recent focus on digital gaming and entertainment continues to add to the top and bottom lines. 

Revenue rose 53% to $1.32 billion.

2. Aon | Increase 7.7%

Aon  (AON) - Get Report shares climbed after the insurance broker and Willis Towers Watson  (WLTW) - Get Report agreed to terminate their merger agreement. 

The pair first proposed their merger in March 2020 before the Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit in June 2021.

3. Riot Blockchain | Increase 18.9%

Riot Blockchain  (RIOT) - Get Report shares as Bitcoin prices climbed amid speculation that Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report could be entering the cryptocurrency sector. 

Amazon, the internet retail giant, recently posted a position for a digital currency and blockchain product lead on its site, hinting at a potential crypto integration in the future.

4. SPX Flow | Increase 10.4%

Shares of SPX Flow  (FLOW) - Get Report climbed after the industrial-equipment producer said it was reviewing strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company. 

The company recently rejected a takeover proposal from pumps and compressors manufacturer Ingersoll Rand  (IR) - Get Report.

5. RBC Bearings | Increase 16.1%

RBC Bearings  (ROLL) - Get Report shares climbed after the engineered precision bearings and components company agreed to acquire ABB's Dodge power transmission unit in a $2.9 billion deal. 

The all-cash deal to sell Dodge is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

