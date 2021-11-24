Five Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Deere, HP Inc., Guess

Deere & Co., HP Inc., Guess, GoHealth and Pure Storage are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks finished mixed Wednesday as investors turned their attention to inflation and growth during the final full trading session of the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Here are some of the top gainers for Wednesday:

1. Deere & Co. | Increase 5.3%

Deere (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report shares climbed after the heavy equipment maker posted stronger-than-expected fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings, but noted that supply chain pressures will continue to pose a challenge to an otherwise solid profit outlook for its coming fiscal year.

2. HP Inc.| Increase 10.1%

Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get HP Inc. (HPQ) Report surged after the computer company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings. HP said it earned $1.1 billion, or 94 cents an adjusted share, vs. $835 million, or 62 cents an adjusted share, a year earlier. Analysts had been expecting earnings of 84 cents a share.

3. Guess | Increase 11.5%

Guess (GES) - Get Guess?, Inc. Report shares surged after the apparel company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations and doubled its dividend. Guess posted adjusted earnings of 62 cents a share, up 6.9% from the year-ago and surpassing the Zacks consensus estimate of 46 cents. Revenue totaled $643.1 million, beating the consensus call for $615.1 million.

4. GoHealth | Increase 10%

Shares of health insurance marketplace GoHealth (goco) - Get GOHEALTH INC CLASS A Report powered higher after Chief Executive Clinton Jones and Chief Strategy Officer Brandon Cruz each bought 530,000 common shares on Nov. 22 in transaction sizes of $1.94 million, according to regulatory filings.

5. Pure Storage | Increase 13.5%

Pure Storage (PSTG) - Get Pure Storage, Inc. Class A Report shares rose to record levels after the data storage company beat Wall Street's third-quarter sales forecasts and raised its outlook. Adjusted earnings came to 22 cents a share, beating expectations of 12 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $563 million, ahead of analysts' call for $531 million.