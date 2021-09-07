Five Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Match, Spotify, Netflix

Match Group, Spotify, Netflix, Columbia Property Trust and Cirrus Logic are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Wall Street stocks traded mixed Tuesday. Investors braced for what is typically the worst month of the year for stocks, amid looming uncertainty over the pace of the global recovery and the path of the Federal Reserve's stimulus withdrawal.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Match Group | Increase 6.6%

Shares of Match Group (MTCH) - Get Match Group, Inc. Report surged after the dating app operator was pegged to join the S&P 500 later this month. Match, which owns the Tinder dating app, will be added to the benchmark on Sept. 20, replacing drugmaker Perrigo (PRGO) - Get Perrigo Co. Plc Report.

2. Spotify | Increase 3.3%

Spotify (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report shares advanced after Keybanc Capital analyst Justin Patterson upgraded the music-streaming app to overweight from sector weight with a $340 price target.

3. Netflix | Increase 3.5%

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report climbed after Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber raised his price target on the streaming service to a Wall Street high $780 from $690 and kept an overweight rating. He forecast Netflix would add 102 million incremental subs over the next four and a half years.

4. Columbia Property Trust | Increase 15%

Columbia Property Trust (CXP) - Get Columbia Property Trust, Inc. Report surged as the office-building REIT agreed to be acquired by funds managed by Pimco for $19.30 cash a share. The deal value including debt is $3.9 billion. Columbia sees the deal closing as early as year-end, subject to approval by its shareholders.

5. Cirrus Logic | Increase 1.4%

Shares of Cirrus Logic (CRUS) - Get Cirrus Logic, Inc. Report moved up after Barclays analysts upgraded the semiconductor company and Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report supplier to overweight from equal weight and raised their price target to $100 from $95.