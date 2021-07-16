Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Moderna, MoneyGram, GX Acquisition

Moderna, MoneyGram, GX Acquisition, Byrna Technologies and Zynex are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks turned lower Friday after surging inflation led to an unexpected decline in U.S. consumer sentiment in early July.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:

1. Moderna | Increase 7.3%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares surged to a record after the vaccine maker was tipped to enter the S&P 500 benchmark next week. Moderna will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) - Get Report after its $39 billion takeover by AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report.

2. MoneyGram International | Increase 4.7%

MoneyGram (MGI) - Get Report shares were higher after a media report said the Dallas money-transfer-services company might have drawn acquisition interest from a private equity firm. The company is "rumored to be in the sights of private equity group Advent," the Financial Times reported.

3. GX Acquisition | Increase 36%

Shares of GX Acquisition (GXGX) - Get Report surged after the special purpose acquisition company completed its merger with clinical stage cellular medicine company Celularity. Starting Monday the combined company will trade on Nasdaq under that name and the ticker symbol CELU.

4. Byrna Technologies | Increase 13%

Byrna Technologies (BYRN) shares advanced after the personal security device company priced a public offering of 2.5 million common shares at $21, for gross proceeds of $52.5 million. The offering was increased from a planned 2.25 million shares.

5. Zynex | Increase 8.3%

Shares of Zynex (ZYXI) - Get Report rose. B. Riley analyst Marc Wiesenberger upgraded the medical device company to buy from neutral with a price target of $19.50, up from $19, after the company reported second-quarter order growth.



