Five Top Gainers for Monday: Affirm, Globalstar, Support.com

Stocks edged higher Monday, extending the 52nd record closing high of the year for the S&P 500, as investors reacted to a dovish speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell while heading into a muted week for earnings and economic data releases.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Affirm Holdings | Increase 44%

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report shares soared to record levels after the "buy now, pay later" payment network unveiled a partnership with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. Affirm said the trial agreement will allow buyers to split purchases for $50 or more into monthly payments.

2. Globalstar | Increase 62%

Shares of Globalstar (GSAT) - Get Globalstar, Inc. Report soared on a report that the Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report iPhone 13 will be able to use satellite communications. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, said the Qualcomm X60 baseband chip that Apple is predicted to be using in the iPhone 13 will support low-Earth-orbit satellite communications, according to AppleInsider.

3. Support.com | Increase 40%

Shares of Support.com (SPRT) - Get Support.com, Inc. Report surged as retail investors on Reddit message boards piled into the stock of the technical support solutions company. The company garnered the attention of the Reddit community, and the stock had more than tripled (up 220%) over the prior seven sessions.

4. Hill-Rom | Increase 10%

Hill-Rom (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report shares rose after The Wall Street Journal reported that Baxter International (BAX) - Get Baxter International Inc. Report is negotiating to purchase the medical-equipment maker for about $10 billion. Baxter would pay out about $150 a share for Hill-Rom.

5. Independence Holding Co. | Increase 19%

Shares of Independence Holding Co. (IHC) - Get Independence Holding Company Report climbed after the financial services company said its board had an offer from Geneve Holdings to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Independence stock it does not own for $50 a share in cash. No decision has been made yet, the company said.

