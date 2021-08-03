TheStreet home
The Evolution of Blockchain: How the Foundation of Crypto Is Changing Fintech
Publish date:

Five Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Under Armour, ZoomInfo, Translate Bio

Under Armour, ZoomInfo, Translate Bio, Outlook Therapeutics and Arcturus Therapeutics are five top gainers for Tuesday.
Author:

Stocks fluctuated Tuesday amid jitters about the spread of COVID-19's delta variant and China's clampdown on its gaming and technology sectors.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Under Armour | Increase 6.2%

Under Armour  (UAA) - Get Report shares spiked after the sports-apparel company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and boosted its 2021 sales forecast. Revenue rose 91% to $1.4 billion, topping the consensus analyst estimate of $1.2 billion.

2. ZoomInfo Technologies | Increase 8.3%

ZoomInfo Technologies  (ZI) - Get Report shares climbed after the cloud-based data platform for sales-and-marketing applications beat Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations. Earnings doubled to 14 cents a share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of 12 cents. Revenue totaled $174 million, up 57% from a year earlier.

3. Translate Bio | Increase 29%

Shares of Translate Bio  (TBIO) - Get Report surged after French drugmaker Sanofi  (SNY) - Get Report agreed to buy its messenger-RNA development partner for $3.2 billion cash. Sanofi said it would pay $38 for each of Translate Bio’s shares. The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies.

4. Outlook Therapeutics | Increase 19%

Outlook Therapeutics  (OTLK) - Get Report shares climbed after the biopharmaceutical company reported positive results for its treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, or wet AMD, ONS-5010/Lytenava. The trial enrolled a total of 228 subjects with wet AMD across 39 clinical trial sites in the U.S.

5. Arcturus Therapeutics | Increase 32%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics  (ARCT) - Get Report surged after the biotech said the Singapore Health Sciences Authority approved the advancement of two messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates into Phase 1/2 clinical testing.

