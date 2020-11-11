Five Prime, FuboTV, Brooks Automation, Amdocs and Kornit Digital are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were rising Wednesday. Technology shares staged a comeback after investors had moved away from the sector in favor of more cyclical names due to a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Five Prime Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 261%

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) - Get Report more than tripled after the biotech said bemarituzumab, its treatment for gastric cancer, met all three of its efficacy endpoints in a Phase 2 trial. The trial enrolled 155 patients in 15 countries across Asia, the European Union, and the U.S. Several analysts responded positively to the test results.

2. FuboTV | Percentage Increase Over 11%

FuboTV (FUBO) shares climbed after the television streaming platform reported a jump in third-quarter revenue and raised its guidance, boosted by sports, a busy news cycle, and Hollywood's fall entertainment. Revenue rose 47% to $61.2 million. Subscription revenue added 64% to $53.4 million and advertising revenue well more than doubled to $7.5 million.

3. Brooks Automation | Percentage Increase Over 12%

Brooks Automation (BRKS) - Get Report shares rose after the automation and cryogenic solutions beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Revenue totaled $246 million, up 24% year over year. The company reported earnings of 39 cents a share, compared with 7 cents a year earlier. Adjusted Ebitda rose 75% to $54 million.

4. Amdocs | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report advanced after the communications infrastructure company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Amdocs also said it had signed an agreement to divest its OpenMarket subsidiary for about $300 million cash to Infobip, where the New York private-equity firm One Equity Partners is the primary institutional investor.

5. Kornit Digital | Percentage Increase Over 10%

Shares of Kornit Digital (KRNT) - Get Report rose after the digital printing company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The Israeli company raised its second-half 2020 revenue outlook from low-double-digit to 25% year-over-year growth.