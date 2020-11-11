TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Five Prime, Amdocs: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Five Prime, FuboTV, Brooks Automation, Amdocs and Kornit Digital are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were rising Wednesday. Technology shares staged a comeback after investors had moved away from the sector in favor of more cyclical names due to a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Five Prime Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 261%

Five Prime Therapeutics  (FPRX) - Get Report more than tripled after the biotech said bemarituzumab, its treatment for gastric cancer, met all three of its efficacy endpoints in a Phase 2 trial. The trial enrolled 155 patients in 15 countries across Asia, the European Union, and the U.S. Several analysts responded positively to the test results.

2. FuboTV | Percentage Increase Over 11%

FuboTV  (FUBO)  shares climbed after the television streaming platform reported a jump in third-quarter revenue and raised its guidance, boosted by sports, a busy news cycle, and Hollywood's fall entertainment. Revenue rose 47% to $61.2 million. Subscription revenue added 64% to $53.4 million and advertising revenue well more than doubled to $7.5 million. 

3. Brooks Automation | Percentage Increase Over 12%

Brooks Automation  (BRKS) - Get Report shares rose after the automation and cryogenic solutions beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Revenue totaled $246 million, up 24% year over year. The company reported earnings of 39 cents a share, compared with 7 cents a year earlier. Adjusted Ebitda rose 75% to $54 million.

4. Amdocs | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report advanced after the communications infrastructure company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Amdocs also said it had signed an agreement to divest its OpenMarket subsidiary for about $300 million cash to Infobip, where the New York private-equity firm One Equity Partners is the primary institutional investor.

5. Kornit Digital | Percentage Increase Over 10%

Shares of Kornit Digital  (KRNT) - Get Report rose after the digital printing company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The Israeli company raised its second-half 2020 revenue outlook from low-double-digit to 25% year-over-year growth.

 

Lemonade Inc. Lead
INVESTING

Lemonade Shares Off After Better-Than-Expected Results

US Judge Orders Trump Administration To Delay TikTok Ban
INVESTING

ByteDance Appeals Trump Order to Divest Tiktok as Deadline Nears

Apple is the world's most admired firm, according to FutureBrand Index. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

When Will Apple Finally Be a Buy?

Pre-approved Mortgage Lead
INVESTING

U.S. Mortgage Rates Hit Record Low 2.98% - MBA

US President Donald Trump's administration must identify individuals responsible for the
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Says Treat Any Negative Market Reaction to Trump Election Disputes as a Buying Opportunity

Decorations at Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

Alibaba Singles Day Sales Hit Record High $75 Billion As Event Closes in Beijing

Stock Market President's Day Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Higher as Tech Shares Post Rebound

Hot Tip: Tapestry CEO Hops on the Phone Amid 12% Stock Price Downdraft
INVESTING

Tapestry Lifted to Outperform at Cowen on Coach Strength