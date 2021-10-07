October 7, 2021
Retail Hiring Numbers a Point to a Big Holiday Season
Five Below Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Five Below is 'outpunching its weight in inventory, freight and financial management,' Morgan Stanley said.
Five Below  (FIVE) - Get Five Below, Inc. Report shares rose sharply Thursday, after Morgan Stanley upgraded the discount retailer to overweight from equal weight, keeping its price target at $230.

The company is “outpunching its weight in inventory, freight and financial management,” Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.

While supply chain disruption threatens to curb holiday shopping, Five Below “appears well positioned to manage inflationary costs, inventory availability should be sufficient to meet fourth-quarter demand, and we expect FIVE to gain share behind several catalysts,” he said.

Five Below recently ended up $10.56, or 6%, at $186.31. This still leaves it down about 4% for the last month and about 25% from its August zenith.

That slide notwithstanding, “Bigger picture, FIVE is a high quality, high growth compounder (high teens top/bottom line growth) with a differentiated, defensible value proposition,” Gutman said.

TheStreet Recommends

“We have long been structurally bullish on the business and inclined to get more positive on pullbacks.”

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari puts fair value at $136 for the stock.

“Five Below's management team has generated consistent returns by leveraging a differentiated concept and prudent expansion strategy,” he wrote last month.

“The firm should be able to expand profitably, as its nimble supply and distribution network are well-suited to meeting the ever-changing demands of its customers (preteens, teenagers, and their money-wielding parents).

“However, we do not believe the firm has developed a sustainable edge. Competition for discretionary dollars spent on younger Americans is rife, coming from not just other retailers but also entertainment providers, including mobile apps.”

Tags
terms:
Retail
