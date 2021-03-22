Five Below Downgraded to In-Line by Evercore on Recent Run

Five Below 'has been a rock star' says an Evercore analyst, and 'has enjoyed a recent run of outperformance.'

Five Below (FIVE) - Get Report was downgraded to in line Monday by an Evercore analyst who said the low-priced retailer "has enjoyed a recent run of outperformance."

Shares of the Philadelphia company were down 3% to $199.91 on Monday.

Dow Turns Higher and Nasdaq Rises as Yields Pull Back

Analyst Michael Montani, who removed Five Below from Evercore's SMID Cap Best Ideas List, said in an investors note that the company "has been a rock star," with its stock up around 70% from pre-COVID levels, while the S&P 500 has gained around 25%.

"Fourth-quarter results, and the 1Q21 outlook show fundamental strength, yet with our estimates in line with the Street for this year’s earnings we believe much of the good news is reflected," the analyst said.

Five Below, which operates more than 1,000 stores in 40 states, last week reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that beat Wall Street's estimates.

"The main near term risk is FIVE’s multiple contracts on challenging 2H21 compares, yet with negative comps to cycle through July, and initiatives gaining momentum, we see limited downside," Montani said.

Wage inflation, he added "is a longer-term headwind for Five and the industry, yet with self-checkout, productivity, and price we believe management will be able to navigate."

Montani has a $295 bull case price target for the company, where Five Below would ride a pandemic reopening wave "with a multichannel kicker."

A bear case price target of $125 a share would see Five Below outmaneuvered by Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report.

Market Recap With Jim Cramer: Stocks to Buy Now

Montani said he sees greater price appreciation potential for Dollar General (DG) - Get Report, which has underperformed the market and has risen 15% from pre-COVID levels.

The analyst said he was switching his order of preference for dollar stores, upgrading Dollar General to outperform while downgrading Five Below to in line along with Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report.

Dollar General was up 2.2%, while Dollar Tree was up nearly 1%.