Five Below's fiscal first-quarter net loss totaled 91 cents per share, compared to analysts' expectations of 25 cents.

Five Below (FIVE) - Get Report shares fell in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the discount retailer for tweens and teens reported earnings that greatly trailed analysts’ forecasts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the fiscal 2020 first quarter ended May 2, revenue fell 44.9% to $200.9 million from $364.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $230.6 million for the latest quarter.

Same-store sales plunged 51.8%, compared to analysts’ prediction of a 47.9% drop.

Five Below registered a net loss of $50.6 million, or 91 cents per share in the latest quarter, swinging from a profit of $25.7 million, or 46 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Analysts projected a loss of 25 cents a share in this year’s first quarter.

“The challenges of the last few months were unprecedented,” Five Below CEO Joel Anderson said in a statement. He noted that the company temporarily closed its stores March 20.

The company has now reopened about 90% of its stores, Anderson said. “We are very pleased with the initial sales trends.”

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari has a mixed view on Five Below.

Its “strong management team has generated consistent returns by leveraging a differentiated concept and prudent expansion strategy,” he wrote in an April commentary.

“The company should be able to expand profitably, particularly as its nimble supply and distribution network are well-suited to meeting the ever-changing demands of its customers.”

But that’s not the whole picture. “We do not believe the firm has developed a sustainable competitive edge,” Akbari wrote.

Five Below shares stood at $102.00, down 1.83% in after-hours trading. They fell 3.2% during the regular session and are up 7% in the past three months through Tuesday’s close.