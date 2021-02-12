TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Fisker, HubSpot, Illumina

Fisker, HubSpot, ImmunoGen, NantKwest and Illumina are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Stocks wavered Friday ahead of a three-day weekend but equities remained on track to post weekly gains.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Fisker | Percentage Increase 24%

Fisker  (FSR) - Get Report and QuantumScape  (QS) - Get Report were both surging after a Morgan Stanley analyst initiated coverage on shares of the electric vehicle companies with overweight ratings. 

Analyst Adam Jonas set a $70 price target for QuantumScape and a $27 price target for Fisker.

2. HubSpot | Percentage Increase 16.2%

Shares of HubSpot  (HUBS) - Get Report soared as analysts raised their ratings and price targets for the customer relationship management platform after a strong earnings report. 

Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $567 from $435, while Mizuho increased its price target to $525 from $360.

3. ImmunoGen | Percentage Increase 30.7%

ImmunoGen  (IMGN) - Get Report shares skyrocketed after the biotech company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. 

Revenue surged 91% to $44.9 million, beating Wall Street consensus estimates. Net income came to $31.4 million, or 16 cents a share.

4. NantKwest | Percentage Increase 18%

NantKwest  (NK) - Get Report rose after the Food and Drug Administration authorized expansion of an active Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccine trial developed by NantKwest's merger partner ImmunityBio.

The FDA also authorized a second Phase 1 study that will examine the addition of an oral boost to the subcutaneous prime administration.

5. Illumina | Percentage Increase 20%

Shares of Illumina  (ILMN) - Get Report were climbing after the genomic sequencing company reported record revenue in the fourth quarter of $953 million. 

Adjusted earnings were $179 million, or $1.22 a diluted share, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.11.

