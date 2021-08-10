Fisker Stock Surges as Morgan Stanley Praises Production Schedule Targets

Fisker (FSR) - Get Report shifted into a high gear Tuesday after Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of the electric vehicle company with an overweight rating and a $40 price target.

Shares of the Manhattan Beach, Calif., company were rising 27.3% to $19.07 on Tuesday.

Analyst Adam Jonas said in a research note that he believes Fisker "may be one of the only EV-related startups to actually launch on time and ramp efficaciously in late 2022."

"If we know nothing else besides the company achieving the November 2022 (Start of Production) for the Ocean near budget," Jonas said, "we believe this alone may be sufficient to drive the stock to our price target."

The analyst said he sees Fisker, which reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss last week, as "an electric vehicle design/engineering lab and experience 'architect'...a time-to-market accelerator for manufacturing powerhouses who need to get product into market as quickly and as successfully as possible."

In June, Fisker signed an agreement with Magna International (MGA) - Get Report in which the mobility technology company would produce its electric vehicles. Fisker said its Ocean SUV will use a version of a Magna-developed electric-vehicle architecture.

"We believe Fisker is meant to display the power of what can happen when a clean-sheet approach leverages Magna's contract manufacturing," Jonas said. "The shared/vested interest and Fisker's design and experience combined with reasonable valuation underpins the Overweight."

The analyst said that the biggest pushback he's heard on Fisker is that "they outsource too much to suppliers and therefore don’t have as much of the secret sauce ‘in-house.’"

"While we agree that the big winners in the global EV arms race may be the vertically integrated platform players, there is room for other strategies," Jonas said. "If you’re going to outsource, partner relationships are a major consideration."

Jonas added that investors must ask themselves: "Have they done this before? Have the partners launched vehicles or otherwise scaled complex manufacturing operations?”

In May, Fisker said it planned to develop the first all-electric vehicle for Pope Francis, part of the electric carmaker’s vision of teaming up with leaders it sees as considerate of the environment.