Fisker (FSR) - Get Report said Friday that it plans to develop the first all-electric vehicle for Pope Francis, part of the electric carmaker’s vision of teaming up with leaders it sees as considerate of the environment.

In a private audience with Pope Francis, Fisker founder and CEO Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker presented their vision for the design of an all-electric papal transport.

"I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations," said Henrik Fisker. "The interior of the Fisker Ocean papal transport will contain a variety of sustainable materials, including carpets made from recycled plastic bottles from the ocean."

The company plans to deliver this singular version of the Fisker Ocean to the Pope next year. The Fisker Ocean is projected to start production on Nov. 17, 2022. There are currently more than 16,000 reservation holders for the Ocean.

Fisker shares soared last Friday after the Los Angeles-based company said it has expanded its working relationship with Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, to continue building out its offerings of electric vehicles.

The deal includes building a new U.S. factory that will be able to support the projected start of production in the final quarter of 2023.

Fisker in February announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Taipei-based Hon Hai Technology to work on Project PEAR, a new personal EV that it calls a “breakthrough electric vehicle.”

Fisker shares were up 1.78% at $12.55 in premarket trading Friday. The stock has gained some 8% in the past week though is still down 18% year to date.