First Woman to Lead NYSE Will Step Down

The New York Stock Exchange announced an executive shuffle, including its second new female president, as it positions it for future growth and intense competition from rival exchanges.

President Stacey Cunningham, the first woman to lead the NYSE when she was appointed in 2018, will leave her job at the end of the year, the big board’s parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE-N) said in a release on Monday.

Her replacement is ICE executive Lynn Martin, who has been leading the company’s fixed income and data services business.

ICE said Cunningham would join the NYSE board. Citing sources, the Wall Street Journal reports Cunningham requested a change months ago, seeking to move on with her career.

ICE said Cunningham spent the early years of her career on the NYSE trading floor and then joined the NYSE nine years ago — a week before the $8.2-billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext was announced.

She has held various roles since, including chief operating officer and then president for the past three years.

“Stacey led the NYSE through an extraordinary era that saw its technology prove resilient and its trading systems thrive in even the most turbulent times,” the company stated. “She begins a new chapter with the Exchange better and stronger for her tireless efforts, and with our deepest thanks.”

The company also said Sharon Bowen, an ICE and NYSE board member, will become the next chair of the NYSE.

She succeeds ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, who has been the chair since the company acquired the exchange in 2013.

The new leaders face several challenges in the coming years, the Journal notes, including heated competition from rival Nasdaq in attracting public listings.

Nasdaq raised about $190 billion in new listings so far this year, nearly double $109-billion for the NYSE, according to Dealogic.