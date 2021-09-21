First Solar Stock Slides As KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley Analysts Weigh-In On Sector

First Solar shares slipped lower Tuesday as analysts underscored challenges linked to largest U.S.-based manufacturer of the non-silicon-based products.

First Solar (FSLR) - Get First Solar, Inc. Report shares traded lower Tuesday as the solar energy company received tepid support from analysts amid concerns linked to the potential collapse of indebted property group China Evergrande.

First Solar and other solar energy stocks were hit hard Monday by news that China Evergrande Group was scrambling to find cash ahead of around $150 million in bond coupon payments due later this week as ratings companies warned of a potential default.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd raised his price target on First Solar to $61 from $57 Tuesday, but maintained his underweight rating on the stock. He noted that the shares were pricing in "too much policy optimism," according to the Fly.

On Monday, KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp initiated coverage of First Solar with a sectorweight rating.

First Solar shares were marked 2.33% lower in late-morning trading Tuesday to change hands at $93.56 each, a move that nudges its year-to-date decline to around 5.5%.

As the largest U.S.-based manufacturer of the non-silicon-based product, Karp said in an investors note, First Solar is "uniquely positioned to benefit from unfolding policy initiatives favoring domestic content and creating barriers for imports."

However, Karp said the company is unlikely to benefit from near-term price increases as its 2021-2022 order book had been locked in and the stock is trading at the upper end of its historical P/E range.

The analyst said the performance of alternative energy stocks has been "a mixed bag" year-to-date with only a handful of names in positive territory.

"Overall, we hold a favorable view of the sector long term," Karp said. "However, we believe that the next 12 months could be choppy for most stocks in the space as multiple headwinds weigh on sentiment and valuations."

Karp said those include regulatory overhangs, inflation fears and yield compression, as well as shortages of raw materials globally and rising input costs.

Earlier this month the White House debuted a plan to have nearly half of the country's electricity provided by solar energy by 2050.

The U.S. Department of Energy released the Solar Futures Study, which details the role solar energy will play in "decarbonizing" the country's power grid.

Also on Monday, Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi raised his price target on First Solar to $96 from $80 primarily due to a higher probability of an import tariff extension from either AD/CVD tariffs on SE Asia competitors, or potentially a Section 201 tariff extension on all solar imports.

The analyst said he also increased his price target due to proposed domestic content incentive in the reconciliation bill and lower probability of additional manufacturing tax credits. Mandloi keeps a neutral rating on the shares.



