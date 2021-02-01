First Solar Pares Losses as Silver Price Concerns Weigh on Stock

First Solar shares dropped early Monday on worries about the rising price of silver, a key component of solar panels.

First Solar (FSLR) - Get Report shares rallied in afternoon trading Monday as fears of higher costs due to a rise in silver prices thanks to the Reddit-led retail investor revolution abated.

Shares of First Solar were still down about 0.9% to $98.24, but the stock rallied throughout Monday's session after dropping as low as $95.49 per share earlier in the day.

Silver prices have climbed to an eight-year high since a rally that began Wednesday as retail traders have turned their attention from heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report to the precious metal.

High silver prices means higher production costs for solar panel makers like First Solar. Silver accounts for nearly 5% of the cost of each panel, according to Bloomberg.

Silver prices were up 7.34% on the Comex to $28.89 per ounce at last check Monday.

The price increase comes on the same day that UBS analyst Jon Windham downgraded First Solar's stock to neutral from buy as the federal government's tax incentive tailwind has run its course.

UBS also sees a potential risk to margins if import tariffs aren't extended by President Joe Biden's administration.

The firm lowered First Solar's price target to $110 from $95 per share.

Last week, First Solar announced it's selling most of its U.S. project development platform to privately held renewable energy company Leeward Renewable Energy.

Leeward is adding solar panels to its portfolio of 21 wind farms across nine states that generate about 2,000 megawatts of capacity. The companies expect the deal to close in the first quarter of this year.