TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

How First Solar Can Rally to New Highs

First Solar and solar stocks in general are rallying on Wednesday on results of the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Let's revisit the chart now.
Author:
Publish date:

With it looking more likely that Democrats will take control of Congress, solar stocks were off to a hot start on Wednesday.

Although the overall market was wavering in early trading - particularly tech - solar stocks like First Solar  (FSLR) - Get Report, cannabis stocks and infrastructure plays were being snapped up by buyers.

For First Solar’s part, the stock was rising about 8% and hovering near $100 a share.

Will a Democrat Senate, House of Representatives and White House be enough to keep this stock’s newfound momentum alive?

To be fair, First Solar has had momentum for awhile. Even after Tuesday's 9% fall following a double-downgrade from Goldman Sachs, shares were still up 223% from the March low. 

In just the prior three months, shares were still up 35%.

But this could certainly be the spark that First Solar needed to retest its 52-week highs. Let’s look at the chart.

Trading First Solar

Daily chart of First Solar stock.

Daily chart of First Solar stock.

Each dip over the last few months has been met with buyers.

Shares popped in October, then faded to support. The stock again rallied coming into December before dipping to support, while the pattern has repeated coming into January.

Notice how the 10-week moving average has been guiding First Solar stock higher. That’s the moving average that stepped in as support on Tuesday and prevented shares from testing the 50-day moving average and VWAP support.

With Wednesday's rally, First Solar is pushing through the notable $98 area.

Bulls want to see shares clear the $100 mark and test into this week’s high near $105. Above that puts the December highs in play near $109.

If shares can clear $110, it could put the 261.8% extension from the summer pullback in play near $118.

On the downside, let’s keep an eye on the $98 level. A close below this mark could put a retest of the 10-week moving average on the table, and potentially the 10-day moving average and VWAP area near $90 as well. 

As long as these areas hold though, First Solar still looks OK for bulls. However, a break below could put $80 in play. 

caterpillar-inc
INVESTING

PacWest Bancorp., Caterpillar: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Dow Surges and Sets Record High as Democrats Lead Georgia Elections

Apple App Store Sales Rise 40% in 2016
INVESTING

Apple's App Store Clocks Holiday Sales of $1.8 Billion

Petco’s IPO May Be an Investor’s Best Friend, Here Is Why
INVESTING

IPO Plans: Petco Aims for $816M and Poshmark Seeks $257M

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer's 10 Investment Themes, 2021 Stock Picks

Cramer Live 1/6
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Explains Stock Rally As Wall Street Bets Democrats Will Take Senate

DraftKings
INVESTING

DraftKings Surges as Gov. Cuomo Touts Sports Betting in NY State

Bitcoin Lead
BITCOIN

Crypto Conversation: Cashing In on This Bitcoin Project a Risky Bet