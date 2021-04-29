TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

First Solar Tops Estimates as U.S. Sales Boost Revenue

First Solar topped analysts' earnings and revenue expectations. The shares wavered.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of First Solar  (FSLR) - Get Report were wavering on Thursday after the solar energy company reported first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. 

The Tempe, Ariz., company earned $1.96 a share on revenue of $803 million. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $785 million. 

“[Demand] for our Series 6 technology continues to be robust,” Chief Executive Mark Widmar said in a statement. Module-segment gross-profit margin was in line with the company's first-quarter guidance, the CEO said.

First Solar shares at last check were 0.5% higher at $87.71. They closed the regular Thursday trading session off 1.6% at $87.29.

The company said U.S. project sales drove its revenue jump in the quarter. 

As a result, the company raised the top end of its 2021 revenue guidance, so it now ranges $2.85 billion to $3.03 billion. The previous top was $3 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2.97 billion, according to FactSet. 

The company also lowered the bottom of its gross-margin guidance for the year, now pegging it at $695 million instead of $710 million. 

First Solar said that it completed the previously announced sale of its utility-scale solar-project platform of 10 gigawatts to Leeward Renewable Energy earlier this month.

Analysts at Citigroup recently upgraded  the stock to buy and raised their price target on First Solar to $100 a share from $88.

Analyst J.B. Lowe sees U.S. trade policy benefiting the company, including the extension of Section 201 tariffs on imported Chinese panels and possible sanctions against Xinjiang-sourced solar products.

There's No Reason to Buy Twitter Stock on Its Big Drop, Says Jim Cramer
INVESTING

Twitter Beats Earnings but Falls Short on User Growth; Shares Tumble

Nokia Settles Intellectual Dispute With Apple
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers Thursday: Nokia, Facebook, Northrop Grumman

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Crushes Earnings Forecast, Shares Hit Fresh Record High

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Closes at Record as U.S. Economy Grows, Earnings Impress

MasterCard CEO 'Bullish' on Trump Economy Despite Wall Street Jitters
INVESTING

Mastercard Beats First-Quarter Estimates but Warns of Expenses

Lowe's Crushes Quarterly Estimates, Sending Shares Higher
INVESTING

Lowe's to Hire 50,000 Staff, Sets Hiring Event for May 4

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Here's How High Facebook Can Rally After Earnings

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Apple Stock