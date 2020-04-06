Fired Amazon Warehouse Worker Plans Staten Island Rally

Amazon jettisoned Chris Smalls, who worked at a facility in New York City, after he organized a one-day strike last week.

Chris Smalls, the Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report worker who was fired after protesting coronavirus safety conditions at a New York City warehouse of the giant online retailer, reportedly has planned a rally for Monday.

Smalls sent a text message announcing the protest, according to WABC TV in New York City. He has urged Amazon to shutter the Staten Island plant, which has 4,000 staffers, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Smalls was an assistant manager at the plant.

He organized a one-day walkout at the plant last week, after which he was canned. Amazon said it dumped him for breaking the company's quarantine rules.

“Mr. Smalls received multiple warnings for violating social distancing guidelines and putting the safety of others at risk,” Amazon said in a statement last week.

Smalls said Amazon hasn't been honest with workers at the warehouse about the number of them who have tested positive for the virus, confirming that only one did so.

"That's a bold face lie because I sent home the third case directly," he said according to WABC. Smalls said he knew of seven cases last week.

“Amazon would rather fire workers than face up to its total failure to do what it should to keep us, our families, and our communities safe,” Smalls said in a statement last week.

“I am outraged and disappointed, but I’m not shocked. As usual, Amazon would rather sweep a problem under the rug than act to keep workers and working communities safe,” he added.

Amazon shares stood at $1,935 in premarket trading, up 1.49%.