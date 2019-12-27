Finance Chief of Domino's U.K. Franchise Dies in Snorkeling Accident

David Bauernfeind, the chief financial officer for the Domino's Pizza Group, Domino's Pizza's franchise in the United Kingdom, dies in a snorkeling accident.

David Bauernfeind, the chief financial officer for the Domino's Pizza Group, Domino's Pizza's (DPZ) - Get Report franchise in the United Kingdom, died in a snorkeling accident, the pizza delivery company said Friday.

“Our Chief Financial Officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on Thursday, 26th December whilst on holiday with his family,” Domino's Pizza Group said in a statement.

Bauernfeind, 51, who joined Domino’s Pizza Group in 2018 as financial chief, died while snorkeling in Mauritius, where he was vacationing with his wife and daughter.

His body was found floating in a lagoon in the Indian Ocean off Belle-Mare by a yacht's skipper Thursday morning, the Daily Mail reported.

Domino's Pizza Group is a United Kingdom-based master franchise of Domino's Pizza. It is Britain’s biggest pizza delivery company

The company has 63 franchisees in Britain and seven in Ireland, with two of the largest franchisees accounting for 39% of stores, according to Reuters.