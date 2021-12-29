Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Fights Break Out Over Patent Rights for Covid Vaccines

'It’s scientific credit and money. That’s what people want,' said Jacob Sherkow, a professor  at the University of Illinois.
Let’s get ready to rumble. Drug makers and scientists are battling it out over patent rights for Covid vaccines.

The combatants include vaccine producers Moderna MRNA, Pfizer PFE, BioNTech BNTX, government and academic scientists, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Fame, glory and hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line. “It’s scientific credit and money. That’s what people want,” Jacob Sherkow, a professor who specializes in biotechnology intellectual property at the University of Illinois College of Law, told The Journal.

“This is a major biotech invention, for which tens of billions of dollars are riding on the line.”

Meanwhile, though the omicron Covid variant is spreading fast, the good news is that hospitalizations aren’t keeping pace.

New Covid Cases Rise

New Covid cases registered a seven-day average of 206,577 on Sunday, 18% below the record high of Jan. 11, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bloomberg reports. But hospitalizations totaled just 8,964, 50% below their January zenith.

“We are seeing exponential increases in cases, and a much lower increase in hospitalizations and deaths,” Albert Ko, chair of the department of epidemiology and microbial diseases at the Yale School of Public Health, told Bloomberg.

“But we still have 65,000 people who are currently hospitalized because of Covid, and we are having already 1,500 deaths a day.”

A new South African study suggests that omicron antibodies offer significant protection against earlier strains.

For countries with rising rates of omicron, this could result in omicron almost entirely displacing delta as it becomes more common.

