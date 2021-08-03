TheStreet home
How Gen Z and Millennials Are Changing the Crypto Investing Ecosystem
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Drops as Guidance Lags

Fidelity National Information Services raised its guidance for the second time this year, but third-quarter expectations are below analyst estimates.
Shares of Fidelity National Information Services  (FIS) - Get Report dropped on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter results that topped estimates but provided third-quarter earnings guidance that missed expectations. 

At last check shares of the Jacksonville, Fla., provider of technology solutions for financial services were 8.4% lower at $127.49. The stock's 52-week low is $120.17, set in late October.

Second-quarter earnings of $1.61 a share beat the consensus estimate of analysts of $1.55 a share, derived from a FactSet survey. Revenue of $3.48 billion beat the estimate of $3.39 billion. 

FIS's "cloud-native solutions portfolio [has created] a significant pipeline with our clients and prospects," Chief Executive Gary Norcross said in a statement. 

The company raised its full-year guidance, the second time it has increased its guidance this year, based on the strength of its second quarter. 

While the full-year guidance is ahead of expectations, third-quarter expectations are below estimates. 

The company is expecting third-quarter earnings of $1.66 to $1.69 a share on revenue between $3.49 billion and $3.52 billion. Analysts are expecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $3.49 billion. 

For the full year, the company expects earnings of $6.45 to $6.60 a share on revenue between $13.9 billion and $14 billion. Analysts are expecting earnings of $6.50 a share and revenue of $13.76 billion. 

