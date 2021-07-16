TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
What's Next for Johnson & Johnson?
What's Next for Johnson & Johnson?
Publish date:

FibroGen Kidney-Disease Drug Set Back as FDA Panel Urges Rejection

An FDA advisory panel recommended against approval of roxadustat, FibroGen's drug for anemia stemming from chronic kidney disease.
Author:

FibroGen  (FGEN) - Get Report shares slumped on Friday after an FDA advisory committee recommended against approval for roxadustat, the company’s drug for anemia stemming from chronic kidney disease.

Shares of the San Francisco company recently traded at $15.89, down 36%. It had dropped 43% in the six months through Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration isn’t required to follow an advisory committee's vote, but it generally does.

“While we are disappointed with today's outcome, we believe the scientific evidence supports roxadustat approval in the U.S. and will work with the FDA as it completes its review of the new drug application,” FibroGen Chief Executive Enrique Conterno said in a statement.

Roxadustat has been approved in China, Japan, Chile, and South Korea.

TST Recommends

In other health news this week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed reimbursement rules that include a 20% cut in physician payments for the Urolift service of medical device company Teleflex  (TFX) - Get Report.

UroLift is Teleflex’s system to treat enlarged prostate. The reimbursement guideline applies to procedures performed in doctors’ offices.

The news was a “negative surprise,” said Wells Fargo analyst Shagun Singh, according to Bloomberg. He said 30% of UroLift sales come from doctors’ offices.

To be sure, Piper Sandler analyst Matt O’Brien said, according to Bloomberg, that while the reimbursement move on UroLift is sizable and will hurt doctors' profitability, it shouldn’t greatly curb Teleflex’s revenue and growth rate. He affirmed his overweight rating on the stock.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report said Wednesday that it's voluntarily recalling all lots of five spray sunscreen product lines because of benzene presence.

Tags
terms:
HealthPharmaceuticalsRegulation
Intel Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer on Intel: Antitrust Will Sink GlobalFoundries Deal

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Decline After Consumer Sentiment Falls to a Five-Month Low

eBay
MARKETS

History of eBay: Facts and Timeline

Sturm, Ruger and American Outdoor Brands Stock Rise as Trump Makes Speech to the NRA
INVESTING

American Outdoor Drops; Analysts Lukewarm on Outlook

DaVita Soars on Upbeat Earnings Guidance
INVESTING

DaVita Recovers After Company, Ex-CEO Charged With Labor Violations

Bitcoin vs Ethereum Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Eyes $30,000 and Jack Dorsey Reveals New Square Bitcoin Platform

Why Coupa Shares Should Continue to Outperform
INVESTING

Coupa Shares Extend Losses After Post-Analyst Day Selloff

Charles Schwab Lead
INVESTING

Charles Schwab Drops on Mixed Quarter, Lower Daily-Trade Volume