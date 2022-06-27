Skip to main content
Recession vs. Inflation - Which Will Define This Week's Market?
Recession vs. Inflation - Which Will Define This Week's Market?

Feds Could Stop Trump SPAC Deal

An investigation by a federal grand jury could halt the proposed SPAC deal with Trump's social media company.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A proposed merger between former President Donald Trump’s social media business and a special purpose acquisition company could fail as the company's board received subpoenas from a federal grand jury.

All members of the board of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)  received a subpoenas from the Southern District of New York. The company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on June 27 that they learned about the grand jury probe on June 16.

SPACs give companies access to more capital from the public markets and the proposed merger could have provided billions of dollars in cashflow.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition fell by over 9% Monday on the news after the company lost over 52.2% during the past six months. The broader market, such as the S&P 500 fell by 18.2% during the same period. After the deal with Trump's company was announced in October, shares rose to $90.

The company is being investigated by the SEC already. The grand jury is seeking documents that the SEC also sought in its civil investigation, according to DWAC.

DWAC said it received a subpoena itself on June 24 requesting similar information.

The federal investigation is halting the efforts of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG), which launched Truth Social, a social media platform, from going public.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Trump launched the company after he was banned from Twitter because of his tweets on Jan. 6, 2021 claiming the false narrative that the presidential election was stolen.

Last October, Trump Media & Technology announced a merger with Digital World with expectations that the deal could close during the second half of this year.

Digital World has seven directors on its board, including CEO Patrick Orlando and CFO Luis Orleans-Braganza as of April 13.

In June, the company said the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, an industry self-regulatory organization, have both been seeking details about the deal with TMTG since 2021. FINRA's probe asked for the same documents as the SEC.

The grand jury also wants information about individuals, communications and information related to Rocket One Capital, a Miami-based venture capital company.

Digital World said Bruce Garelick, chief strategy officer of Rocket One Capital, resigned from the board. He said the reason for the resignation “was not the result of any disagreement with Digital World’s operations, policies or practices,” according to the company's filing. He did not respond to a request for comment, according to CNBC.

Michael Shvartsman, founder and CEO of Rocket One Capital, did not respond to a request for comment, according to Reuters. The company's website remained blank, stating, "Maintenance mode is on. Site will be available soon."

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXNKE

Stock Market Today - 6/27: Stocks Flat Amid 'Bear Market Rally'; Treasury Yields Rise

By Martin Baccardax
Wattpad Lead JS
INVESTING
NHNCF

This Company Transforms Unknown Writers Into Published Authors

By Alexa Back
Best earbuds HERO
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNAAPLSNE

The 4 Best True Wireless Earbuds

By Jacob Krol
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING

South Las Vegas Strip Casino/Arena Project Takes Shape

By Daniel Kline
Spirit Airlines Lead
INVESTING
SAVEJBLUULCC

Spirit Airlines Stock Has 2% Downside and Almost 50% Upside

By Bret Kenwell
Amazon Prime Day Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

The Best Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now

By Stephanie Quick
220601InterestRates_1600x900
Sponsored Story

What Future Volatility Could Look Like for Eurozone Rates

By Chris Farren, CME Group
What to Watch in Europe: Eurozone Industrial Production Data, Bank of England Policy Meeting
INVESTING
BKNGELCOO

Which U.S. Companies are Most Exposed to Europe?

By Dan Weil