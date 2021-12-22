Chicago Doctor Charged by U.S. With Insider Trading in Cancer-Drug Case

Federal officials charge a Chicago physician with insider trading relating to clinical trials of a cancer treatment.

A Chicago physician used inside information to buy shares of a California biotechnology company before it reported positive results from a clinical trial of an experimental cancer drug, federal officials charged.

Daniel V.T. Catenacci, 45, a gastrointestinal medical oncologist, used material nonpublic information about the trial results to make more than $134,000 from the purchase and sale of securities in the company, according to a criminal information filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago announced the charges on Monday.

Catenacci was one of the lead physicians and primary field investigators in the clinical trial of Five Prime Therapeutics' (FPRX) - Get Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. Report drug bemarituzumab, which treats advanced gastric/gastroesophageal cancer.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, which also filed charges, said that shortly after he allegedly learned of the positive results, Catenacci purchased 8,743 shares of Five Prime.

After it publicly announced the positive drug trial results on Nov. 10, 2020, Five Prime’s share price more than quadrupled.

The next day, Catenacci allegedly sold all his shares, realizing gains of $134,142, officials said.

In March, Amgen (AMGN) - Get Amgen Inc. Report agreed to buy Five Prime Therapeutics for $38 a share, or $1.9 billion, cash, to beef up its cancer drug efforts.

The SEC’s complaint charges Catenacci with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws.

Catenacci has agreed pay a civil penalty in an amount to be determined by the court, the SEC said. The settlement is subject to court approval.

He has been cooperating with the government since the start of the investigation, Catenacci's attorney Jacob Kahn told Reuters.

"This is a complex area of law, and Dr. Catenacci did not intentionally breach any duty of confidence," Kahn said.

Catenacci is an associate professor of medicine, according to his LinkedIn profile and biography on the University of Chicago's website.

A spokesperson for the school told Reuters that he is on a leave of absence.