Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What Is the Metaverse?
What Is the Metaverse?
Publish date:

Chicago Doctor Charged by U.S. With Insider Trading in Cancer-Drug Case

Federal officials charge a Chicago physician with insider trading relating to clinical trials of a cancer treatment.
Author:

A Chicago physician used inside information to buy shares of a California biotechnology company before it reported positive results from a clinical trial of an experimental cancer drug, federal officials charged.

Daniel V.T. Catenacci, 45, a gastrointestinal medical oncologist, used material nonpublic information about the trial results to make more than $134,000 from the purchase and sale of securities in the company, according to a criminal information filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago announced the charges on Monday.

Catenacci was one of the lead physicians and primary field investigators in the clinical trial of Five Prime Therapeutics'  (FPRX) - Get Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. Report drug bemarituzumab, which treats advanced gastric/gastroesophageal cancer.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, which also filed charges, said that shortly after he allegedly learned of the positive results, Catenacci purchased 8,743 shares of Five Prime. 

After it publicly announced the positive drug trial results on Nov. 10, 2020, Five Prime’s share price more than quadrupled.

The next day, Catenacci allegedly sold all his shares, realizing gains of $134,142, officials said.

TheStreet Recommends

In March, Amgen  (AMGN) - Get Amgen Inc. Report agreed to buy Five Prime Therapeutics for $38 a share, or $1.9 billion, cash, to beef up its cancer drug efforts.

The SEC’s complaint charges Catenacci with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws.

Catenacci has agreed pay a civil penalty in an amount to be determined by the court, the SEC said. The settlement is subject to court approval.

He has been cooperating with the government since the start of the investigation, Catenacci's attorney Jacob Kahn told Reuters.

"This is a complex area of law, and Dr. Catenacci did not intentionally breach any duty of confidence," Kahn said.

Catenacci is an associate professor of medicine, according to his LinkedIn profile and biography on the University of Chicago's website. 

A spokesperson for the school told Reuters that he is on a leave of absence.

Pfizer Pill Lead
MARKETS
PFE

Pfizer Stock Leaps As FDA Grants Emergency Approval For Covid Treatment Pill

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Nasdaq Leads Gains As Stocks Extend Rally, But Omicron Concerns Linger

Apple Lead
INVESTING
AAPL

Can Apple Stock Hit New Highs by Year's End?

Facebook Privacy Lead
TECHNOLOGY
FBGOOGLMSFT

Americans Wary of Facebook TikTok; Want More Privacy, Fewer Ads

brooke-cagle-WHWYBmtn3_0-unsplash
Sponsored Story

Could 2022 Be Another Record Year For New Business Starts?

Santa COVID Lead
INVESTING

Omicron Causes 80% Fewer Hospitalizations Than Other Covid Strains: Report

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Lead
INVESTING
YUMSBUXQSR

Yum's Taco Bell Appears Ready to Bring Back Mexican Pizza

Tesla Autonomous Driving Lead
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla Game-Play Feature Investigated by U.S. Traffic-Safety Agency