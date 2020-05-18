FedEx Teams With Microsoft for Cloud-Based Delivery Tracking

FedEx plans to merge its global digital and logistics network with Microsoft's cloud networking power, the companies said.

The partnership is designed to enable businesses to compete better by offering more precise delivery options using Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365.

“FedEx has been reimagining the supply chain since our first day of operation, and we are taking it to a new level with today’s announcement,” FedEx Chief Executive Frederick W. Smith said in a statement.

“Together with Microsoft, we will combine the immense power of technology with the vast scale of our infrastructure to help revolutionize commerce and create a network for what’s next for our customers.”

FedEx Surround will enable businesses to better view their supply chains by providing near-real-time analytics into shipment tracking, allowing for precise logistics and inventory management.

FedEx says the benefits from this program will be available to any business with a supply chain and particularly those that depend on highly time-sensitive deliveries.

The system will allow FedEx to collect data points collected from enhanced scanning and proprietary internet-of-things technology.

A business will, for example, know a package's location more precisely during its journey, the companies said.

The connection also will provide "knowledge of global commerce conditions and external challenges in near-real-time, such as severe weather or natural disasters, mechanical delays, clearance issues, and incorrect addresses."

FedEx said it would provide additional information about FedEx Surround's availability beginning this summer, with customer access expected to be rolled out in coming months.

At last check FedEx shares jumped 8.4% to $116.53 while Microsoft shares rose 1.3% to $185.58.