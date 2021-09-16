September 16, 2021
September Trading: Jim Cramer Says Don't Buy Stocks At These Levels
FedEx Stock Rises After Plan to Hire 90,000 Workers

FedEx will hire 90,000 workers across divisions to ramp up holiday-season deliveries.
Shares of FedEx  (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report were rising Thursday after the package-delivery giant said it would hire 90,000 employees across divisions ahead of the holiday season.

Open positions at warehouses and package-sorting centers include package handler, operations manager, maintenance technician, forklift driver, customs trade coordinator, and courier.

FedEx is also hiring an additional 500 highly specialized workers for positions like full-stack developer, data scientist and data engineer.

Shares of the Memphis company at last check rose 0.9% to $259. The stock in late May touched a 52-week high near $320. 

FedEx will host both in-person and virtual hiring events across the country for thousands of these positions as it seeks to meet rising e-commerce demands from retailers and consumers.

FedEx offers worldwide opportunities for advancement and location transfer as well as training and leadership programs, Judy Edge, corporate vice president of human resources, said in a statement. 

In-person hiring events will take place at its headquarters in Memphis as well as Indianapolis, Dallas, and Atlanta, on Sept. 23, FedEx said.

In the first nine months of 2020, online sales delivered by FedEx rose 33%.

Shipping volumes at FedEx’s Ground unit surged 29% in the November quarter last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic and peak holiday shopping.

