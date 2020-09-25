FedEx, Nikola: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price target changes includes FedEx, Splunk, and Goldman Sachs.

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, downgrading, changing price targets, and initiating coverage of a variety of companies.

Upgrade

FedEx (FDX) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Stifel analyst David Ross, who raised his price target for shares of the Memphis package-delivery giant to $281 from $175.

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report was upgraded by UBS analyst Brennan Hawken to buy from neutral. Hawken boosted his share-price target on the investment bank to $245 from $220.

Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report was upgraded by two analysts last week. Baird analyst Peter Benedict upgraded the home-goods retailer to outperform from neutral and raised his price target by $7 to $20. Raymond James analysts also raised their price target by $4 a share to $12.

Social-media-messaging icon Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Pivotal Research Group analyst Michael Levine, who raised his share-price target to $59.75 from $36.

Data-analysis-software company Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from neutral by Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver, who also increased his share-price target to $240 from $22. In addition, RBC Capital Markets Matthew Hedberg reiterated his buy-equivalent rating,

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Report, and Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report, were all upgraded to overweight from equal weight by Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix, who raised her price targets for the three cruise ship operators, to $31 from $18 on Carnival, to $26 from $17 on Norwegian, and to $68 from $50 on Royal Caribbean.

Downgrade

Illumina (ILMN) - Get Report was downgraded by analysts at Stifel and UBS after the gene-sequencing company agreed to pay for $8 billion for Grail. UBS analyst Dan Brennan cut his rating to neutral from buy and his share-price target to $285 from $390, Stifel analyst Daniel Arias slashed his rating to hold from buy and his share-price target to $280 from $380.

Electric truck maker Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report was downgraded by Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives to underperform from neutral. Ives slashed his price target to $15 a share from $45.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report was downgraded by Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon, who lowered his rating on the gaming company to neutral from outperform but raised his price target $10 to $66 per share.

Initiate Coverage

D.A. Davidson analyst Franco Grando initiated cover of game-development-engine company Unity Software (U) - Get Report with a buy rating and a $100 price target.

Argus Research analyst John Eade initiated coverage of sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report with a buy recommendation and a share-price target of $65.