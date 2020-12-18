FedEx, Moderna, Tesla - Friday's Premarket Movers

Stock futures were flat Friday amid little progress on a stimulus deal in Washington and fresh U.S.-China tensions.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. FedEx FDX | Down 2.96%

Shares of FedEx (FDX) - Get Report slumped Friday after the world's biggest package delivery company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings but held back on providing near-term profit guidance

2. Moderna MRNA | Down 1.55%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report was lower Friday after the drugmaker's coronavirus vaccine candidate won approval from an advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration, paving the way for the second vaccine candidate to combat the Covid-19 pandemic to win full FDA approval.

3. Tesla TSLA | Up 0.42%

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report edged higher Friday as Wall Street's most polarizing stock prepared for its debut on the S&P 500 next week with a market value of more than $620 billion.

4. BioTelemetry BEAT | Up 16.91%

Shares of BioTelemetry (BEAT) - Get Report soared Friday after Royal Philips said it agreed to buy the wearable heart monitor maker for $2.8 billion in cash.

The deal arms Philips, the Dutch medical-technology company, with BioTelemetry's remote cardiac diagnostics and monitoring equipment, adding to its already robust arsenal of equipment that allows doctors and nurses to provide real-time remote care over the cloud.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

5. Darden Restaurants DRI | Down 1.35%

Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report was falling Friday after the restaurant chain reported better-than-expected earnings but missed sales targets.