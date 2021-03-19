TheStreet
FedEx Surges After Solid Earnings, Robust Delivery Demand Outlook

FedEx CEO Fred Smith expects e-commerce and International Express demand "to remain high for the foreseeable future" after better-than-expected third quarter earnings.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

FedEx  (FDX) - Get Report shares traded higher Friday after the world's biggest delivery group posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and a robust end of year outlook.

FedEx handily beat Street forecasts for its third quarter earnings with a bottom line of $3.47 per share as revenues grew 23% to $21.5 billion on the back of surge e-commerce and international volumes and a firmer market for pricing. Ground volumes, which include the group's ongoing contract with Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report, were up 25%, as well, FedEx said, with revenues per package rising 11% to $9.72 each.  

Looking into the final months of the group's fiscal year, which ends in June, FedEx said its sees adjusted earnings in the region of $17.60 to $18.20 per share, up from the $9.50 adjusted total in fiscal 2020, 

"These forecasts assume continued recovery in US industrial production and global trade, no additional COVID-19-related business restrictions, and current fuel price expectations," CFO Mike Lenz told investors on a conference call late Thursday. "With this forecast, we expect higher variable incentive compensation expense in the fourth quarter, as we plan to reward our employees for their achievements this year."

"Our FY 2021 capex forecast is now $5.7 billion due to changes in the timing of aircraft payments, as well as the acceleration of FedEx Ground capacity initiatives," he added. "That projects to roughly 6.9% of expected revenue, which is the lowest level in over 10 years. While we have not finalized our FY 2022 plans, capital spending will increase, as we invest in capacity and proceed with investments."

FedEx shares were marked 5.5% higher in early trading Friday to change hands at $278.50 each, the highest since December 18 and a move that extends the stock's six-month gain to around 14.75%.

 "Sorting through the noise, our sense is current-quarter results will be viewed favorably relative to expectations, with implied F4Q21 guidance impacted by incentive compensation and an elevated tax rate," said KeyBanc Capital markets analyst Todd Fowler, who carries a sector-weight rating on the stock. 

"That said, our sense is it is somewhat challenging to determine how much of recent strength is attributable to improved execution vs. a highly conducive operating environment, with comparisons becoming undoubtedly more challenging in coming quarters," Fowler added.  

