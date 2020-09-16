Can FedEx Make New Highs on Earnings? Let's Look at the Chart

FedEx continues to defy gravity, but the stock could be hitting a tough spot in the atmosphere. Can it push through to new highs or will it come back to earth?

FedEx (FDX) - Get Report is rallying on Wednesday, up more than 6% and north of $250 after reporting earnings.

Despite lofty expectations after a big run, FedEx found a way to deliver - no pun intended.

Earnings of $4.87 a share smashed expectations by more than $2, while revenue of $19.13 billion grew 13.5% year over year and beat consensus estimates by $1.74 billion.

Adjusted operating margins came in well ahead of expectations (8.5% vs. 5.4%) as well.

When Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report reported earnings in late July, it was clear that e-commerce demand was through the roof. But that was no secret for FedEx investors.

The stock is working on its eighth straight weekly rally and its 11th weekly gain in the last 12 weeks. The one “down” week came in mid-July, when shares fell 0.57%. Let’s look to see if the stock can continue its run.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

Trading FedEx Stock

Daily chart of FedEx stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

This name has been on a miraculous run, so let’s give some major applause for the bulls. With that being said, it’s tough to be a buyer right here, right now after such a gigantic run.

On a dividend-adjusted basis, FedEx sports an all-time high of $264.19. That was hit in mid-January 2018. That marked the top in the name, as shares continued to hold $220 on the downside, but put in two more higher lows near $250 before plunging lower in the last few weeks of the year.

That was a volatile time in the market, but FedEx just never recovered like the equity markets did.

Now though, we have shares vaulting back over $250. That keeps the prior all-time high in play near $265. A close above it will likely get investors pushing FedEx stock toward $300.

Those who are long may consider staying long (or taking some profit and staying long) with shares north of $250. But the reality is that this stock could fall significantly and still be in healthy shape.

A rejection from $250 could send FedEx down to the $220 to $230 area. Better yet would be a test of the 10-week moving average. I have no doubt that FedEx will continue higher, as it has the right catalysts in play. Those are things like e-commerce and the holidays.

But as traders we have to be selective. Above $250 keeps $265 in play. Below $250 should have investors more cautious and looking for a dip to buy in the short term.