5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: FedEx, Dollar General, Clovis
Stocks were mixed Friday, with the Nasdaq rebounding as Treasury yields came off earlier highs.
Here are five top stock gainers for Friday:
1. FedEx | Percentage Increase 6.6%
FedEx (FDX) - Get Report shares trader higher after the world's biggest delivery company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and issued a robust end of year outlook.
Revenue grew 23% to $21.5 billion on the back of a surge in e-commerce and international volumes and a firmer market for pricing.
2. Dollar General | Percentage Increase 4.8%
Dollar General (DG) - Get Report climbed after several analysts lowered their price targets on the discount retailer, which missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations.
Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe lowered the firm's price target on Dollar General to $250 from $260. Tarlowe kept a buy rating on the shares and said he would be a buyer on weakness.
3. Clovis Oncology | Percentage Increase 62.2%
Clovis Oncology (CLVS) - Get Report shares rose sharply after the company announced that its Rubraca treatment for ovarian cancer met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial.
The study enrolled 349 women in Europe, Israel and North and South America.
4. Petco | Percentage Increase 5.6%
Shares of Petco (WOOF) - Get Report rose after the pet supplies retailer reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
The company's first earnings report since going public in January, Petco posted earnings of 17 cents a share on revenue of $1.34 billion
5. StepStone Group | Percentage Increase 7.9%
Shares of StepStone were climbing after the asset management company announced the pricing of a secondary offering by certain stockholders of 8 million shares of Class A common stock at $29.50 a share.