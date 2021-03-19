TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: FedEx, Dollar General, Clovis

FedEx, Dollar General, Clovis Oncology, Petco and StepStone Group are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were mixed Friday, with the Nasdaq rebounding as Treasury yields came off earlier highs.

Here are five top stock gainers for Friday:

1. FedEx | Percentage Increase 6.6%

FedEx  (FDX) - Get Report shares trader higher after the world's biggest delivery company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and issued a robust end of year outlook. 

Revenue grew 23% to $21.5 billion on the back of a surge in e-commerce and international volumes and a firmer market for pricing.

2. Dollar General | Percentage Increase 4.8%

Dollar General  (DG) - Get Report climbed after several analysts lowered their price targets on the discount retailer, which missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. 

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe lowered the firm's price target on Dollar General to $250 from $260. Tarlowe kept a buy rating on the shares and said he would be a buyer on weakness.

3. Clovis Oncology | Percentage Increase 62.2%

Clovis Oncology  (CLVS) - Get Report shares rose sharply after the company announced that its Rubraca treatment for ovarian cancer met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial. 

The study enrolled 349 women in Europe, Israel and North and South America.

4. Petco | Percentage Increase 5.6%

Shares of Petco  (WOOF) - Get Report rose after the pet supplies retailer reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. 

The company's first earnings report since going public in January, Petco posted earnings of 17 cents a share on revenue of $1.34 billion

5. StepStone Group | Percentage Increase 7.9%

Shares of StepStone were climbing after the asset management company announced the pricing of a secondary offering by certain stockholders of 8 million shares of Class A common stock at $29.50 a share. 

