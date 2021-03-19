5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: FedEx, Dollar General, Clovis

FedEx, Dollar General, Clovis Oncology, Petco and StepStone Group are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were mixed Friday, with the Nasdaq rebounding as Treasury yields came off earlier highs.

Here are five top stock gainers for Friday:

1. FedEx | Percentage Increase 6.6%

FedEx (FDX) - Get Report shares trader higher after the world's biggest delivery company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and issued a robust end of year outlook.

Revenue grew 23% to $21.5 billion on the back of a surge in e-commerce and international volumes and a firmer market for pricing.

2. Dollar General | Percentage Increase 4.8%

Dollar General (DG) - Get Report climbed after several analysts lowered their price targets on the discount retailer, which missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe lowered the firm's price target on Dollar General to $250 from $260. Tarlowe kept a buy rating on the shares and said he would be a buyer on weakness.

3. Clovis Oncology | Percentage Increase 62.2%

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) - Get Report shares rose sharply after the company announced that its Rubraca treatment for ovarian cancer met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial.

The study enrolled 349 women in Europe, Israel and North and South America.

4. Petco | Percentage Increase 5.6%

Shares of Petco (WOOF) - Get Report rose after the pet supplies retailer reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

The company's first earnings report since going public in January, Petco posted earnings of 17 cents a share on revenue of $1.34 billion

5. StepStone Group | Percentage Increase 7.9%

Shares of StepStone were climbing after the asset management company announced the pricing of a secondary offering by certain stockholders of 8 million shares of Class A common stock at $29.50 a share.