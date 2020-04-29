Federal Reserve Holds Line on Rates but Will Keep Doing What It Takes

The Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged though remains committed to using 'full range of tools' to support the U.S. economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

Following several frenetic weeks of backstopping the contracting U.S. economy and implementing programs to keep it cash-rich and solvent, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday shifted its focus to clarifying how its unprecedented policy actions will support an eventual post-pandemic recovery.

In a statement following its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting held virtually, the Fed said it will continue using "its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals."

"The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals," the FOMC said in its statement announcing its intentions to leave its benchmark fed funds rate unchanged at between zero and 0.25%.

"The Federal Reserve has shown it will do what is necessary to stem the economic fallout of coronavirus. Their interventions are now so numerous, a spreadsheet is required to keep track of all the actions the Fed has undertaken or committed to," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, a former Fed advisor and now chief strategist of Quill Intelligence.

The Fed cut interest rates to near zero at two unscheduled meetings in mid-March and began purchasing massive quantities of bonds to thaw frozen financial markets. Since mid-March, the Fed has bought nearly $2 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities, larger than any of its bond-purchase programs between 2008 and 2014.

Two elements of the Fed's monetary policy stance will ultimately take center stage in the coming months now that rates are unlikely to go lower: how to manage the pace of bond purchases and how to signal that rates are likely to remain low for a long time.

Of particular focus are comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who will answer reporters' questions remotely starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The U.S. economy is officially pedaling backward, with first-quarter gross domestic product registering its steepest contraction since the financial crisis, according to U.S. government figures released on Wednesday.

The U.S. Commerce Department said that first-quarter gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, contracted at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.8% in the first three months of the year.

That was almost a full percentage point more than the 4% contraction expected by economists polled by FactSet.

The report provided a grim early-days snapshot of the impact that widespread disruptions in the U.S. economy at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic have caused - particularly since responses to Covid-19 only began in earnest in the final three weeks of March.

Stocks have recovered from their mid-March lows that followed the Fed's initial rate cut though have rebounded significantly and are now down roughly 15% from that time.

"The Fed has been successful in restoring confidence in financial markets, as stocks have rebounded dramatically since their March lows. But that confidence has come at a price," said Quill Intelligence's DiMartino Booth.

"The Fed's balance sheet has ballooned to nearly $7 trillion and natural buyers are getting crowded out as price discovery implodes."