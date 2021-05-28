Federal Reserve PCE Inflation Gauge Surges To Highest Since 1994

Trillions in government stimulus and supply-chain backlogs lifted the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge to its highest level since 1994 last month.

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation surged the most in nearly three decades Thursday as consumer spending got a boost from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and supply-chain bottlenecks added to price increases

The core April PCE Price Index rose 3.1% from last year, the highest since 1994 and 0.7% on the month, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported, topping Street forecasts and adding to investors concerns about the sticky nature of consumer prices.

The headline PCE index was up 0.6% on the month and 3.6% on the year, the highest in 13 years. Personal income actually decreased by $3.21 trillion, or 13.1%, while personal consumption expenditures rose 0.5% to $80.3 billion, the BEA noted, following the 4.7% surge recorded in March.

Wall Street futures were little-changed following release of the data, with contacts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 155 point opening bell gain and those linked to the S&P 500 priced for a 12 point advance.

April retail sales growth was unchanged from last month at a collective $619.1 billion, the Commerce Department reported earlier this month, well shy of the Street consensus forecast of a 1% gain, as the impact of government stimulus faded, a condition echoed by the BEA in Friday's release.

Inflation pressures, while building in the real economy, have thus far failed to alter market direction, with benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields holding at just over 1.613%.

The so-called breakeven rate between five-year Treasury bonds and five-year inflation protected securities, a key market gauge for consumer price increases, has also eased to 2.2% this week, retreating from the 2006 high of 2.712% it reached earlier this month.

Wage pressures are beginning to mount, however, in the labor market, with JOLTS job openings data indicating 8.1 million open positions, the highest on record, while last week's April non-farm payrolls reported showed average hourly earnings rise 0.7% on the month -- against a forecast of -0.1% -- and 0.3% on the year.

Headline CPI, calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, accelerated 4.2% in April, the fastest pace since 2009, while the stripped-down core reading of 3% was the highest since 1981 as energy and used car gains boosted the headline reading amid an ongoing debate over the nature of price increases.

However, the weighting of used cars in the CPI data far outpaces their influence in the PCE index, according to Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics,