Fed Ends Capital Break on Bank Treasury Bond Holdings; Yields Rise

The Federal Reserve said Friday that the expiration of rules linked to banks holdings of Treasury bonds will go ahead as planned, potentially triggering a renewed rise on bond yields.

The Fed's Supplementary Lending Ratio (SLR) rule, put in place last year to stabilize bonds markets during the peak of the pandemic-induced volatility, will expire on March 31. The rule allowed banks to stock up on Treasury bonds without the need to set aside excess capital to compensate for them.

"The temporary change was made to provide flexibility for depository institutions to provide credit to households and businesses in light of the COVID-19 event," the Fed said in a brief statement, with background information indicating that officials were comfortable with both the broader Treasury market stability and the fact that big U.S. banks are holding around $200 billion in excess capital.

The Fed added separately that it will consider public comments on SLR adjustments after the March 31 expiry.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields edged higher immediately following the Fed statement and were last seen trading at 1.715%, 4 basis points shy of the 1.75% level -- the highest since January 2020 -- reached during yesterday's trading session.

U.S. stocks ticked lower, as well, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average giving back earlier pre-market gains to open 60 points in the red, with the S&P 500 little-changed at 3,914 points.

JPMorgan (JPM) - Get Report shares slipped 2.5% lower, as well, following yesterday's all-time high of $161.69 each, to change hands at $153.75 each.

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report shares were also on the back foot, falling 1% to $345.00 each.

Earlier this week, the Fed pledged to maintain its loose monetary policy for at least the two years, even as it boosted its GDP forecast and said inflation would likely rise past 2% in the coming months.

The moves, which effectively anchoring short-term bonds yields at near record lows while indicting a tolerance for inflation that has lifted longer-term yields to multi-year highs, gives banks some of the best financial conditions under which they operate in at least five years.