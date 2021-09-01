Did Federal Jobless Benefits Deter Job Seekers? Apparently Not.

Non-farm payrolls climbed 1.33% in July from April in the 25 states that ended federal jobless aid and 1.37% in the other 25 states plus DC.

A big political controversy has boiled in recent weeks over whether federal unemployment benefits made recipients reluctant to look for new jobs. The answer may be no.

States that cut off enhanced federal unemployment compensation early have enjoyed about the same growth rate for jobs as states that kept the additional assistance, The Wall Street Journal reported. It cited its own analysis and economists.

Non-farm payrolls climbed 1.33% in July from April in the 25 states that ended aid and 1.37% in the other 25 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Journal analysis of Labor Department data.

Meanwhile, national nonfarm payrolls rose 943,000 in July amid strong government hiring. Unemployment fell to a post-pandemic low of 5.4%.

The payroll number easily beat expectations of 880,000. And the June jobs addition was revised up to 938,000 from 850,000.

In other economic news, former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Donald Kohn warned about risks to the financial system and the broader economy in a little-publicized speech Saturday at the Fed’s conference in Jackson Hole.

“Dealing with risks to financial stability is urgent,” he said in a preview text of the speech.

If the economic and financial situation evolves as seems to be expected in financial markets, credit should flow, and financial markets will continue to serve the needs of the economy.

“But the current situation is replete with fat tails—unusually large risks of the unexpected which, if they come to pass, could result in the financial system amplifying shocks, putting the economy at risk," Kohn added.